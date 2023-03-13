LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second year in a row, Ethisphere has named Brown-Forman one of the most ethical companies in the world.
"We are proud to be recognized as a World's Most Ethical Companies Honoree for the second year in a row," Lawson Whiting, CEO, Brown-Forman Corporation, said. "The people of Brown-Forman, through their commitment to our values, have helped us to flourish since our founding in 1870. Our values are at the forefront of who we are and how we conduct business each and every day."
According to a news release, Ethisphere, a world leader in identifying and improving the standards of ethical business, conducted its proprietary Ethics Quotient by asking about 200 questions on culture, environmental, social, ethics, compliance activities and other criteria to find the most ethical company.
"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere CEO, said.
