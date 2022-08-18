LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace started an online auction Thursday, one of many Kentucky bourbon companies holding auctions to help raise money for eastern Kentucky flood victims.
The Buffalo Trace items available include:
- One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes:
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon
- Van Winkle 12 year old "Lot B" Bourbon
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey
- Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old Bourbon
- Pappy Van Winkle 20 year old Bourbon
- Pappy Van Winkle 23 year old Bourbon
- One Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (BTAC) set including:
- William Larue Weller Bourbon (125.3 proof)
- Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye (129.5 proof)
- Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Bourbon (101 proof)
- Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Bourbon (90 proof)
- 2020 George. T. Stagg Bourbon (130.4 proof)
- One Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon
- Two sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon each package includes:
- Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon (93 proof)
- Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon (103 proof)
- Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon (proof varies)
- Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley
- VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery
- One Old Charter Oak Bourbon collection which includes:
- Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon
- Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon
- Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon
- Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon
The auctions ends at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. All proceeds will go to disaster relief in Eastern Kentucky.
