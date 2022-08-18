Pappy Van Winkle

Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. (Source: Kentucky Derby Museum)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace started an online auction Thursday, one of many Kentucky bourbon companies holding auctions to help raise money for eastern Kentucky flood victims.

The Buffalo Trace items available include:

  • One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes:
    • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon
    • Van Winkle 12 year old "Lot B" Bourbon
    • Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey
    • Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old Bourbon
    • Pappy Van Winkle 20 year old Bourbon
    • Pappy Van Winkle 23 year old Bourbon
  • One Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (BTAC) set including:
    • William Larue Weller Bourbon (125.3 proof)
    • Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye (129.5 proof)
    • Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Bourbon (101 proof)
    • Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Bourbon (90 proof)
    • 2020 George. T. Stagg Bourbon (130.4 proof)
  • One Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon
  • Two sets of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon each package includes:
    • Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon (93 proof)
    • Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon (103 proof)
    • Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon (proof varies)
    • Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley
    • VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery
  • One Old Charter Oak Bourbon collection which includes:
    • Old Charter Oak Mongolian Oak Bourbon
    • Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon
    • Old Charter Oak Canadian Oak Bourbon
    • Old Charter Oak Chinkapin Oak Bourbon

The auctions ends at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. All proceeds will go to disaster relief in Eastern Kentucky.

To see the auction, click here.

