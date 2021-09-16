LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's illegal to ship alcohol directly to customers in 44 states across America, and Buffalo Trace Distillery is warning fans of an increasing number of customer frauds online.
People have been seeing ads on social media promising Buffalo Trace Distillery whiskies at low prices, but sometimes, nothing arrives. The bottles are empty or aren't legitimate.
"We’ve had fans from across the U.S. contact us to tell us they’ve been duped," Mary Tortorice, general counsel for Sazerac Company, said in a a press release. "We’ve taken legal action to have the sites shut down and also sent notices to the social media companies asking them to take action, but unfortunately the situation persists."
Blanton's and Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbons are being attacked the most by the scam artists.
Buffalo Trace Distillery doesn't sell whiskies online and advises to check out any site for its legitimacy and if it's legal to receive distilled spirits in your state.
