LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An addiction recovery center near downtown Louisville was heavily damaged Monday, after an SUV hit the building.
It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Seven Counties Services at 2225 West Broadway, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
There is no word on injuries, but no rescues were required.
Video taken by WDRB photojournalist Jeff Gordon at the scene appears to show a vehicle protruding into the side of the building, causing significant damage to a brick wall.
