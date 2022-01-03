Site of Jan. 3, 2022 structure collapse where vehicle hit wall at Seven Counties Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An addiction recovery center near downtown Louisville was heavily damaged Monday, after an SUV hit the building. 

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Seven Counties Services at 2225 West Broadway, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.

There is no word on injuries, but no rescues were required.

Video taken by WDRB photojournalist Jeff Gordon at the scene appears to show a vehicle protruding into the side of the building, causing significant damage to a brick wall.

