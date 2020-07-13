LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local distilleries have reopened for guest tours with limited capacity.
Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville and the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shively say the visitor experiences will look different when guests arrive, according to a news release.
Visitors are required to wear masks during their visit and make reservations for tours. Walk-ins will only be available at the distilleries' retail stores.
"The safety of our guests and staff remains our number one priority," officials said. "Our revised operations will include measures to maintain social distancing and institute practices aligned with state and local requirements, along with the guidelines recommended by the CDC."
The distilleries have put new protocols in place to keep customers and staff safe:
- There will be temperature checks for employees upon their arrival to work.
- Employees will also be required to wear face coverings.
- Hand sanitizer will be on hand in the visitor center.
- Cleaning and disinfecting will also take place throughout the day.
The distilleries have also implemented a new "clearly marked flow" of the centers to help visitors and staff maintain social distancing. The distilleries are asking anyone who may be sick or has come in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and have their visit rescheduled or refunded.
Click here to make reservations for the Bulleit Distillery, and here for reservations for the Stitzel-Weller Distillery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.