LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Bullitt Central High School sophomores were killed in a crash early Sunday morning.
The Bullitt County Coroner told WDRB News the crash happened on Highway 44. An official with Bullitt County Schools confirmed that two Bullitt Central students, both sophomores, were killed in the crash.
School officials also say students will have access to a counselor, but with schools closing amid the spread of COVID-19, it may be a phone number for students to call.
WDRB is working to gather more details about the crash. The coroner's office has not released any details about the students' identities.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.