LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grief counselors are on site at Bullitt Central High School, after a student was killed in a car crash Friday night in Shepherdsville.
The crash happened at Deatsville Road and Colyer Lane about 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Ava (Luci) Krueger was taken to UofL Hospital where she died on Saturday morning.
Luci was a passenger in the car that crashed. No details were released about the driver or the circumstances of the crash.
Luci is survived by her parents, Amie and Todd Krueger, and her brother Noah.
The Krueger family released a statement about their loss:
"We are devastated at the loss of our daughter, Luci. A few short words cannot capture how special she was to us. She was a light in this world that left us much too soon. We are grateful to our family, friends, and the community for the love and support we have received. We ask for continued prayers for our family and the many people who loved Luci."
Bullitt Central sent a letter home to families on Monday that said Krueger was a "wonderful student who was loved by so many, and we will miss her greatly." She also ran track and cross country for the Cougars.
The letter details how to handle talking with fellow students about the tragedy and offered resources including links to the Coalition to Support Grieving Students and Care Solace, which is a mental health coordination service for Bullitt County Schools students, staff and their families.
A fundraiser for the Krueger family was posted on the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation site. Money raised from the crowd-funding will cover funeral costs, medical expenses, time off of work and any other needs that the family may have. By Monday, the site had raised nearly three-quarters of its $10,000 goal. Click here for information.
Here is a copy of the letter sent home to families.
