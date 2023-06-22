LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After losing an ambulance in a crash with a semi in downtown Louisville, Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services is now "fully operational" again.
Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services is lending two ambulances to the department.
Bullitt County EMS director Chris Hale said they usually operate eight ambulances, but they are down four. "We are down two due to collisions, we are down one due to manufacture and then we're down one to an issue with our stretcher," he said.
Knowing the need, Louisville Metro EMS chief Jesse Yarbrough said the city department is fortunate to have extra resources.
"When we hear of incidents like this, we always reach out and, you know, sometimes more so when it's just one, one county over," Yarbrough said. "I'd hate to think of, of someone's relative or family member being seriously injured or ill and them having difficulties getting the hospital for lack of a physical vehicle."
Bullitt County lost one ambulance early Monday morning, when an ambulance transporting a teenager to a hospital downtown was hit by a semi at Brook Street, as it exited from Interstate 65 with lights and sirens.
The 60-year-old paramedic -- in the back of the ambulance with the patient -- was ejected from the vehicle. He was last reported in critical condition with multiple fractures, internal injuries and a head injury. A 32-year-old female EMT was driving and suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home with family.
Another Bullitt County ambulance was involved in a crash in late April.
