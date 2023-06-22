LOU METRO AMBULANCES BEING USED IN BULLITT COUNTY - COURTESY 6-22-2023.jpg

Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services is loaning two ambulances to the Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services, after the department lost an ambulance in a violent crash on Monday that critically injured one of its paramedics. (Image courtesy Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services on social media) June 22, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After losing an ambulance in a crash with a semi in downtown Louisville, Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services is now "fully operational" again.  

Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services is lending two ambulances to the department. 

Bullitt County EMS director Chris Hale said they usually operate eight ambulances, but they are down four. "We are down two due to collisions, we are down one due to manufacture and then we're down one to an issue with our stretcher," he said. 

Knowing the need, Louisville Metro EMS chief Jesse Yarbrough said the city department is fortunate to have extra resources. 

"When we hear of incidents like this, we always reach out and, you know, sometimes more so when it's just one, one county over," Yarbrough said. "I'd hate to think of, of someone's relative or family member being seriously injured or ill and them having difficulties getting the hospital for lack of a physical vehicle."

Louisville EMT hurt in crash

Bullitt County lost one ambulance early Monday morning, when an ambulance transporting a teenager to a hospital downtown was hit by a semi at Brook Street, as it exited from Interstate 65 with lights and sirens.

The 60-year-old paramedic -- in the back of the ambulance with the patient -- was ejected from the vehicle. He was last reported in critical condition with multiple fractures, internal injuries and a head injury. A 32-year-old female EMT was driving and suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home with family.

Another Bullitt County ambulance was involved in a crash in late April.

Hale said his department has had offers of help from other agencies, but Louisville Metro was able to make things happen quickly. He said Louisville even offered to add extra staff to cover part of Bullitt County. 
 
"EMS is one big family especially here in Kentucky. Everybody knows everybody, and it's so great to have everybody's outpouring of support," Hale said. 
 
Yarbrough said the decision to help was easy. "We all got in this business to help and whether that's helping by providing medical care or helping another agency to be able to provide that care, you know, and that's what we're here for."
 
For now, both departments are working together to make sure all the EMTs and paramedics are trained on equipment, and there's no rush to return the ambulances. 
 
Hale asked the public to keep safety in mind and pull over for ambulances helping in an emergency. 
 
"I suggest that you slow down and move to the right as far as you can. Or if you don't have room to move anywhere, just stop," Hale said.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.