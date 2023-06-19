LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance and semi crashed in downtown Louisville.
It happened around 3:35 a.m. Monday on East Chestnut Street near U of L Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that a Bullitt County ambulance transporting a patient had its lights and sirens on, when it went through a red light and was hit by a semi that was northbound on I-65 exiting on the ramp to Brook Street.
The paramedic in the back of the ambulance with the patient was ejected from the back and has life-threatening injuries.
A post from Bullitt County Emergency Services said in a social media post that another crew member in the ambulance was also injured. Families of the crew members have been notified. Emergency Services asked for prayers.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
