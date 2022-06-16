LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County dispatch employees got a pay raise.
Sheriff Walt Sholar announced Thursday that — effective immediately — E911 Center employees received an average pay increase of 12.8%.
The starting wage will increase from more than $35,000 per year to more than $40,000 per year with built in overtime.
The sheriff’s office said this will help make its E911 Dispatch center more competitive with surrounding agencies.
The Bullitt County Fiscal Court approved the pay increase.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.