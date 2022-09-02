Bullitt County firefighters, EMS workers play extras in soon-to-be-released feature film
The Zoneton Fire Protection District said it's been sworn to secrecy until now, but, in early August, firefighters were asked to be background actors in a motion picture filmed, in part, in Louisville.
They extinguished a vehicle fire for the movie and said representatives of Bullitt County EMS were also there for an ambulance scene.
The Zoneton Fire Department said the movie is about LAPD K-9 Officer Jake Rosser, who, in the scene they were involved in, has just witnessed the shocking murder of his partner by a mysterious assailant.