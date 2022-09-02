Bullitt County firefighters, EMS workers play extras in soon-to-be-released feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County firefighters will be in a new movie hitting the big screen.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said it's been sworn to secrecy until now, but, in early August, firefighters were asked to be background actors in a motion picture filmed, in part, in Louisville.

They extinguished a vehicle fire for the movie and said representatives of Bullitt County EMS were also there for an ambulance scene.

The Zoneton Fire Department said the movie is about LAPD K-9 Officer Jake Rosser, who, in the scene they were involved in, has just witnessed the shocking murder of his partner by a mysterious assailant.

