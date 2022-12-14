LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against two employees at the Bullitt County Jail after an inmate's death.
The jail says inmate Douglas Kennedy was found unresponsive on April 10 and died at the hospital. Kennedy's family has filed a lawsuit claiming two employees didn't provide adequate supervision, monitoring and medical care.
The lawsuit names current employee Christopher Flannery and fired employee Will Smith. Smith has been the focus of two recent WDRB Investigates stories -- one for sexting a female inmate who escaped while she was on the run, and the other for using a taser on a female inmate.
The most recent lawsuit claims Kennedy was given meth and fentanyl at some point while detained in the jail, and was found hanging inside his cell by a sheet.
Neither Smith nor Flannery could not be reached for comment.
