BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County jailer went on the defense Tuesday with questions about revenue, spending and documentation inside the county's department corrections.
Jailer Paul Watkins appeared in Bullitt County Fiscal Court to defend the financial management of the jail.
Watkins was called before fiscal court after August figures showed the jail significantly over budget on personnel costs. Judge Executive Jerry Summers said the jail was using 22% of its personnel budget just six weeks into the fiscal year.
"It is concerning, because with the detention center, we can't shut it down," Summers said. "We're not going to release everybody, but we have to keep making the payments to the jail."
The jailer was also six months behind turning in money from jail collected fees to the county treasurer.
"It's my fault, I guess, that we never turned them in on time," Watkins said in the public meeting. "Of course, we are new. We've been here eight or nine months, but we're not for sure exactly what documents that we need to turn in."
Watkins submitted a stack of reports and deposits on the eve of the fiscal court meeting. WDRB News obtained a copy of those records. Lines items were cut off, and some revenue figures didn't balance with checks written to the county treasurer.
The Bullit County Jail's annual budget is about $5 million a year. Any funds the operation makes through fees for things like home incarceration, work release are to be turned back over to the county.
Watkins requested more guidance from the county's finance team. Plans were made to meet monthly with the treasurer, but the time and place were not confirmed. Watkins rejected the notion of any improper spending.
"I have an open door, " Watkins told the magistrates. "I want you all to come over (to the jail), and I need you all too, because I've got a number of issues I'd like to address with you."
Financial management of the jail is far from Watkins only concern. The Bullitt County jailer is due in court next month for a contempt hearing. He's accused of not releasing inmates on time.
WDRB News also exposed the manner in which he spoke to employees. Surveillance video from one encounter in April captured Watkins cursing at female workers.
The jail said there are currently 56 employees, and since Watkins took office in January, 35 employees have left. Some retired, some were fired, and some quit.
"In my opinion, he's against a lot of women," former jail staffer Sherry Thompson said. "He's had a lot of women he's yelled and cussed at."
Thompson filed a lawsuit against Watkins claiming a hostile work environment. Summers said he feels like his hands are tied.
"There is literally nothing that fiscal court can do about that," Summers said. "It's frustrating, yes. Frustrating all the way around when you are fiscally responsible and you have to pay the bills for everybody."
It's part of the reason for the microscope on spending. Summers believes he can appoint a new jailer if there's evidence of financial wrongdoing.
He said he's seen none from Watkins so far.
