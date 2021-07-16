LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools won't require masks when the school year begins in August.
The school district released its guidelines to parents on Friday.
In a letter, Bullitt County Schools superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said it's recommended for students and staff members not fully vaccinated to wear a mask, but no one will be asked if they're vaccinated.
For students who aren't vaccinated, it's possible they will have to quarantine if it's determined they've been exposed to COVID-19.
Bullitt County Public Schools hosts its first day of classes on Aug. 10 for the 2021-22 academic year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.