LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brooks, Kentucky, woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police said she fatally shot another woman in the head.
According to online records, 25-year-old Megan Ziegler was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center on Monday.
Court documents indicate that on Sunday night, Ziegler got into an argument with the victim, a woman with whom she shared a home on Lake Elmo Road in Brooks, Kentucky. That woman was found with a gunshot to the back of the head.
The woman was transported to UofL Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
When deputies with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office questioned Ziegler about the shooting, she "refused to cooperate." Court documents said at one point she tried to set herself on fire.
Meanwhile, a search warrant was executed at the home where the shooting took place. Authorities said they found the firearm. Court documents said the gun was next to the back steps of the home with the hammer cocked, the safety off with one live round in the chamber and another live round in the magazine.
"The weapon was in a condition as if it had been dropped after being fired," an arrest warrant states.
Authorities said they also found a partial box of .45 caliber ammunition inside the home.
A warrant was issued for Ziegler's arrest on Feb. 14, and she was taken into custody the same day.
Ziegler is charged with murder. She remains in the Bullitt County Detention Center. As of Monday afternoon, no online mugshot was available.
The name of the victim has not yet been publicly released.
