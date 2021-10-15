LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water and sewer utilities in Bullitt County are getting some upgrades thanks to a state program.
The Bullitt County Sanitation District, the city of Lebanon Junction, the Louisville Water Company and the North Nelson Water District will all split $3 million from the Better Kentucky Plan Cleaner Water Program.
Five projects will include water line extensions and pumping stations at various spots around Bullitt County.
One of the projects will add 21 water lines to existing homes.
"Modern infrastructure is vital for the health and prosperity of our people and our communities," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. "As we work to build a better Kentucky right now, the Cleaner Water Program will ensure Kentucky's infrastructure is top-notch, which is attractive to economic investors, will improve service and make healthier Kentuckians."
