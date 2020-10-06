LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up burger-lovers! Southern Indiana is launching its first-ever burger week.
"Burgers, Brews and Boos" starts Monday, Oct. 12, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 18.
Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar in New Albany is partnering with Perfectly Planned Kentuckiana for the event, according to a news release.
A portion of the proceeds from the burger week will be donated to the local nonprofit Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
Organizers say burgers will be paired with Marker's Mark cocktails. There will also be a chance to win $500 in gift cards and a tour of the Maker's Mark Distillery.
Ten local restaurants will be participating: Board and You Bistro & Wine Bar, The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, Brooklyn and The Butcher, Rec Bar, Pints & Union, 1816 Modern Kitchen, the 1984 Lodge, Portage House, Boomtown Kitchen and Union Game Yard.
Starting Monday, you can visit any of the 10 restaurants to get a tri-fold that lists details on each restaurant's burger and cocktail special. The tri-fold will then be stamped at each location when you purchase the burger or cocktail special.
Participants will need three stamps in order to be entered in the drawing for the gift cards and distillery tour. Once you have three stamps, fill out the information on the back and drop it off at any of the participating restaurants by the end of burger week on Oct. 19.
The drawing twill take place on Oct. 20. Two winners will get $250 in gift cards. One winner will also get a VIP tour and tasting for four at the Maker's Mark Distillery, including lunch and hand-dipped bottles.
Burger Week will also include a social media contest where voters will choose which restaurant has the best cocktail. The poll will be posted on Board and You's Facebook page.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.