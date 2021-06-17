LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is trying to reconnect businesses and customers.
The city's Chamber of Commerce hosted a business expo Thursday, its first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seventy businesses set up booths in the Louisville Marriott East showcasing their services and products. Nine Jeffersontown restaurants were also there to offer a taste of the town.
City officials said the event was critical to help boost businesses after struggling through 2020.
"Today is about reconnecting," said Deana Karem with the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce. "It's our theme, but it's also what we're asking people to do. Reconnect with their customers, their clients, with colleagues, with the modern day way of doing business."
The business expo also consisted of a luncheon and networking happy hour.
