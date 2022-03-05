LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger in Campbellsville, Ky. is closing later this month.
The supermarket store is closing its location on 1509 East Broadway in the central Kentucky city on March 25, according to Kroger spokesperson Erin Grant.
Grant said the location has been unprofitable for several years, and "financial projections show that the store would suffer even greater losses in the future."
Current employees at the store will be offered similar employment at other Kroger locations, according to Grant.
The Kroger location on 399 Campbellsville Bypass will remain open. Grant said Kroger invested nearly $3 million in that location.
"Our company remains committed to the Campbellsville community," Grant said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.