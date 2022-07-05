LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new restaurants are opening near the University of Louisville in the same building.
The building that housed Cardinal Hall of Fame Café on Crittenden Drive is will now feature an El Nopal Mexican Restaurant and Black Olive Italian Restaurant.
The eateries will share a kitchen but have separate dining rooms. The restaurants plan to open in the next three weeks.
Cardinal Hall of Fame Café, located near Cardinal Stadium, closed last year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.