LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denton Floyd Real Estate Group will lead the development of three projects in southern Indiana.
According to a news release, Denton Floyd proposed two mixed-use luxury apartments and a 198-room luxury hotel and convention center. There will be a rooftop restaurant, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and spa. It's a $226 million investment in Clarksville.
The mixed-use housing projects will have 154 and 270 apartments, respectively, along with retail space. Construction for the 154-unit project is expected to begin fall 2023, while the second and larger project is scheduled to start no later than 2026.
"Through our partnership with the Town and Hogan Real Estate, we are confident that these developments will add tremendous value to the surrounding community and further the Town's progress in creating an active and thriving downtown district," said Brandon Denton, Co-Founder, and Partner at Denton Floyd Real Estate Group.
The developers had already led projects in Clark County like the Villas of Jeffersonville, Lakeside Gardens, The Slate and Current 812.
