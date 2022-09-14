LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League says the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is officially paid off.
Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday morning.
The Owsley Brown Family donated the last $2 million to pay the leftover cost of building the complex on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
When making the announcement, Reynolds also thanked all other donors for contributing to the success of the project.
"It turns out that this was everything we promised it would be. It turns out that this sports and learning center has done exactly what we wanted it to do, not only for our souls, but also for our community," she said. "We see the economic growth happening for a number of Black businesses getting access to loans."
In total, the center cost $53 million to create. It officially opened in February 2021.
