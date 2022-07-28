LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beam Suntory will invest $400 million to expand its Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear's Office announced Thursday.
The expansion to production of Jim Beam Brands Co., according to a news release, will create more than 50 full-time jobs in Boston.
“We are excited about this expansion opportunity at our Booker Noe site, building on our recent investment in the new consumer experience in Clermont, and now expanding production to ensure enough of our premium liquid is available wherever consumers are looking for them,” Carlo Coppola, managing director of the James B. Beam Distilling Co., said in a news release. Final plans are expected to be released soon.
No details for how the $400 million would be used were announced Thursday in the news release from Beshear's office.
Earlier this year, Jim Beam opened its new $45 million homestead experience in Clermont, Kentucky, offering visitors a unique opportunity to learn about history, pair the best bourbon with a meal at The Kitchen Table or take a craft cocktail class.
