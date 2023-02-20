LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A five-story social hall is nearly finished on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
Number 15 is set to open on West Main Street this spring. The name honors Kentucky's history as the 15th state to join the union.
The owners just released these renderings of Number 15, which will include a lower-level sports bar called Last Place, a main floor stage, a balcony bar, an event rental space and a penthouse suite.
Number 15 is set to include free live music and a wristband payment system.
