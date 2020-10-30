LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vibrant sign in the bold, blue sky helped Cathy and Vince Woods settle on a new location for their iconic Louisville steakhouse.
Del Frisco's, which has been closed for more than a year after a partial roof collapse at its previous location, will finally reopen on Sunday.
The beloved steakhouse has set new roots at the site of the former Z's Oyster Bar on Whittington Parkway in booming Hurstbourne. Firm believers, Cathy said she and her husband were sold on the new location after a sign from God.
"My husband said, 'We have to have a sign. You know, I want to know this is where we're supposed to be,'" she recalled. "We get here ... and this rainbow is just one side to the other."
From the outside, the building is stately but warm with flared edges and pin-striped window awnings. Inside, orb-like chandeliers cast gentle light on starchy white tablecloths, neatly-folded napkins and a cellar stocked with wine.
Opening day will be a long time coming for the owners and the restaurant's loyal diners after what happened on July 26, 2019. On that day, Del Frisco's and its business neighbors, all mom-and-pop restaurants and services, abruptly went out of business when the roof of the St. Matthews strip mall that housed them partially collapsed.
"They slapped the notice on the doors and all businesses in that center had to evacuate immediately," Vince Woods said.
Del Frisco's, Pretty Paws, Nail Therapy Studio, Maui Whitening Louisville, Havana Rumba, Warm Reflexology, Half-Peach Bakery, Charim Korean Restaurant and Vacation Experts were all closed indefinitely because of the collapse.
While some of the businesses opened at new locations more immediately, Del Frisco's needed more time to weigh its options before deciding on the Hurstbourne location.
"We're going to have the same great recipes and steaks as we've always had," Vince Woods said.
Back at the old location, the hole in the roof grew as months passed. Cathy and Vince Woods, along with other business owners, have said answers from the landlord were few. Some of them have since filed lawsuits.
To this day, the landlord hasn't said what's next for the St. Matthews building, where a sign indicates a sale might be pending. Rick Tonini, the Mayor of St. Matthews, said he's also curious about the building's future but also hasn't been able to reach the landlord.
Given the uncertainty, Cathy and Vince Woods said they had no choice but to leave the place they'd called home for 40 years. It wasn't an easy decision.
"My mom and dad opened (the St. Matthews location) in '81. ... They passed away, and it's hard to leave there," Cathy Woods said through tears.
Those emotions won't linger. The owners say the new home already feels like the old one.
"The Lord knows what He's doing," Vince Woods said with a smile.
