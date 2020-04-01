LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amazon warehouse in Shepherdsville reopened Wednesday a little more than a week after it shut down because employees were infected with COVID-19.
Amazon shut down its SDF-9 building on March 23 after three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Originally, the building was going to be cleaned and reopen two days later, but Gov. Andy Beshear wanted it to stay closed longer. He later gave the approval for the warehouse to reopen on April 1.
Amazon officials have said the company will pay SDF-9 workers for their missed shifts.
Amazon recently announced it wants to hire 100,000 workers and is boosting pay by $2 an hour as it receives a surge of orders because many physical stores are closed.
