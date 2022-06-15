LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 Kentucky Bourbon Affair fantasy camp will be postponed to 2023.
In a news release Wednesday, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said the event will be "reimagined" next year instead of being held this September, as planned.
KDA President Eric Gregory said distillers don't have the "bandwidth and workforce" to host the week-long event as visitors have returned en masse to the state's distilleries.
"These intimate, rare, backstage experiences are what make the Kentucky Bourbon Affair such a magical event, and we’re concerned that it would not live up to the high expectations from our devoted fans, many of whom come back year after year," Gregory said in a news release.
"The Bourbon Affair is a bucket list adventure and the only event that’s exclusively produced by the distilleries themselves. We look forward to a fresh, new approach to the KBA next year and thank all our fans for their patience and understanding."
