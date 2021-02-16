LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sandwich shop that has called Louisville home for the past five decades is soon closing for good.
Another Place Sandwich Shop will close at the end of February, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"Although it’s sad to lose a local historic business, we can let it go knowing that it was full of love, laughter, and the best ingredients that Kentucky has to offer," the post says. "The shop could have never made it this far without the dedication of the Goodwin family and the support of the community — so we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
"Please come down and grab your last sandwich while supplies last."
Located at 119 S. Seventh St., Another Place offers everything from a classic Reuben to the "Gonzo" (smoked mushrooms, roasted peppers, provolone, CBD honey, benedictine, herbs and shrettuce). The restaurant's Facebook post says it served as "a meeting place for people of all ages and backgrounds, a performance space for local musicians, actors, comedians, and artists."
"For 50 long years, this business was a project lovingly cared for by many family members and friends," the post says. "... Over the decades, Louisvillians have made so many memories here — from watching major news events happen on the old TVs to getting married. Ultimately, it was always a great place to eat a sandwich."
Another Place Sandwich Shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Friday. To place an order for pick up or delivery, click here.
