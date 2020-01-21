LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular high-rise restaurant in Old Louisville is moving to NuLu.
In a release, bar Vetti announced plans to relocate from 800 Building on South 4th Street to the AC Hotel on East Market Street by late Spring 2020.
Executive Chef and partner Andrew McCabe says in the release that the move will keep the restaurant downtown and nearly double seating capacity. Plans include an expanded menu and outdoor seating in the new location.
"Too often we are unable to accommodate the number of guests visiting our restaurant and with nowhere to expand in the 800 Building, we were forced to look for a larger location," says McCabe.
bar Vetti is an upscale Italian restaurant with Kentucky influences. It will remain open at its current location in the 800 Building until renovations in the AC Hotel are finished.
McCabe and partner Ryan Rogers own HiCotton Hospitality, which includes Feast BBQ and Royals Hot Chicken.
