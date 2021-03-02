LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, just rolled its first barrels into warehouse 33.
It's the first warehouse to be built on the historic site behind the distillery in Bardstown since 1963, part of a $25 million investment for the facility.
Two more warehouses, 34 and 35, are under construction and should be complete later this year.
Warehouse 33 will hold more than 33,000 barrels. The other two will hold 58,800 barrels each. Officials said the investment in new warehouses will increase the distillery's barrel storage capacity by 25%.
