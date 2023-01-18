LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands reopened Wednesday, after shutting down Tuesday because of a water main break.
The movie theater posted the news of its closure on its website on Tuesday. In a follow-up email Wednesday morning, the theater's owner, Apex Entertainment, said it has reopened:
January 18 Statement from Apex Entertainment, Owner of Baxter Avenue Theatres
Baxter Avenue Theatres was closed yesterday (1/17) due to a water main break in the front entrance of Mid City Mall. The movie theater did not sustain any damage. It is now open and fully operational. We appreciate the patience of our guests. To view showtimes and purchase tickets, please visit www.baxter8.com.
