LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino reopened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a water main break forced the southern Indiana facility to close early Sunday night.
The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed.
David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming Corporation, said as a result of the break, there was no pressure to the fire sprinkler system.
Officials evacuated the building until the main was repaired.
Belterra said on social media Monday that the casino reopened at 8:30 a.m.
