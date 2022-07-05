LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months after the creators of an "immersive" art experience announced their national tour would stop in Louisville, the doors are about to open downtown to "Beyond Van Gogh."
The Kentucky International Convention Center will house the "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience." The 30,000-square-foot space will debut Wednesday and run through Sept. 3.
"This is exciting to have this and be able to host this here in Louisville," Kentucky Venues President David Beck said. "To think about the artwork being around the world and around the country - that Louisville would be chosen as one of the cities says a lot about our community and facilities in the commonwealth."
Tuesday during a media preview Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the exhibit is yet another way to bring people downtown and enjoy the city. He also proclaimed Wednesday to be "Beyond Van Gogh Day" for the city.
There will be 300 pieces of Vincent Van Gogh's work that you can walk through. It's comprised of some well-known works like "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night."
The show — which has sold 3 million tickets worldwide — has already made stops in St. Louis, Miami and Milwaukee.
Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, before fees. To purchase yours, click here.
