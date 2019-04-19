LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big Bar is about to get a lot bigger.
The gay bar at 1202 Bardstown Road, which is actually tucked into a 728-square-foot space, plans to expand into the vacant Wine Market building next door at 1200 Bardstown Road, according to plans filed Tuesday with Metro government.
The bar would balloon to more than 8,000 square feet with the former wine shop space and a proposed two-story wrap-around addition to the rear of the buildings. Plans call for demolishing and rebuilding the existing addition behind the wine shop building.
Kevin Bryan, a partner in Big Bar, declined to discuss the project on Friday, saying some aspects were still preliminary.
The project would cost $500,000, according to an application Bryan filed with Metro government on behalf of Bigger is Better LLC.
Documents filed this week do not give a timeline for the project.