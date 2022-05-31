LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest bounce house is coming to Louisville.
The Big Bounce House America 2022 tour lands at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park June 24-26.
The family-friendly inflatable includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 square foot Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named The Giant; and a space-themed section called airSPACE.
Each ticket is for a three-hour session. Toddler sessions for ages 3 and under run $19 and must be with a paying adult. Junior sessions for those 7 and younger run $32 and must be with a paying adult. Bigger kid sessions are for all ages 15 and younger. Adults only sessions are for ages 16 and over and cost $39. See the website for rules and guidelines. There is no weight limit. No pets are allowed.
Tickets are available to purchase online. There is no charge for spectators.
Organizers say Big Bounce House America follows local rules and precautions against COVID-19. There are are hand sanitizing stations, and the website says high-touch areas are cleaned between sessions.
