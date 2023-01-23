LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butchertown is about to get a little sweeter.
Big Nita's Cheesecakes is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. It is hosting a grand opening Saturday at 1011 East Main Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The dessert shop sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts, like cupcakes and cookies.
Big Nita's Cheesecakes previously ran out of a shared space on Baxter Avenue with pop-up sales once a week, and the owners say they've long out-grown their food truck. So they are opening in a space that used to be occupied by Hi-Five Donuts.
The company serves slices of custom-flavored cheesecakes, jumbo cheesecake-filled cookies and cheesecake-filled cupcakes and flavors vary from week to week. With the new location, they will be able to return to custom orders, expand the menu and hire more employees.
Starting out, the shop will be open Fridays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plans to add more days in the future. They will continue to operate their food truck on Thursdays in Charlestown, Indiana.
For more information on Big Nita’s Cheesecakes, visit their Facebook Group Page.
