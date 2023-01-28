LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people waited for cheesecake in Butchertown on Saturday.
Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened its location on East Main Street in a space formerly occupied by Hi-Five Donuts.
It's the first brick-and-mortar store for the bakery that offers a variety of cheesecakes, cheesecake cupcakes and cheesecake cookies.
"It is a crazy feeling, we have had lines at our pop-up before for our food truck and at our other location but nothing like this," said Robert Davila, co-owner of Big Nita's Cheesecakes. "Didn't expect anything like this."
HAPPENING NOW: Line outside Big Nita’s Cheesecakes during their grand opening. @WDRBNews #Louisville pic.twitter.com/8NXSPSACCu— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) January 28, 2023
The company serves slices of custom-flavored cheesecakes, jumbo cheesecake-filled cookies and cheesecake-filled cupcakes and flavors vary from week to week. With the new location, they will be able to return to custom orders, expand the menu and hire more employees.
Starting out, the shop will be open Fridays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plans to add more days in the future. They will continue to operate their food truck on Thursdays in Charlestown, Indiana.
For more information on Big Nita’s Cheesecakes, visit their Facebook Group Page.
