LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbons Bistro has plenty to celebrate this week in the Clifton neighborhood.
For the second year in a row, the bar and restaurant on Frankfort Avenue was named "Bar of the Year" by American Whiskey Magazine. Bourbons Bistro was also named Global Bar of the Year.
Bourbons Bistro was the first bourbon and restaurant concept in Louisville. The restaurant is celebrating on Thursday with free appetizers and will be joined by representatives from 11 distilleries.
"When we have these awards come up, we are just so grateful to still be getting these accolades after 18 years," said Randy Blevins with Bourbons Bistro. "We just want to celebrate with our bourbon community and our local neighbors."
The event is on Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to midnight. There will also be live music.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.