LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. closed its barrel-making plant near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Monday after learning that two employees tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
The cooperage, where Brown-Forman makes charred-oak barrels for aging bourbon and other whiskey, is anticipated to restart on April 13, Brown-Forman spokeswoman Elizabeth Conway said. About 200 people work at the plant.
"(B)efore any employees return, the facilities will have been fully sanitized in accordance with recommendations by government officials. We will continue to keep the health and safety of our employees as our top concern," she said in an email to WDRB.
The last time one of the coronavirus-positive employees worked at the cooperage was March 25, she said.
"All team members of these employees have been notified/quarantined in accordance with CDC and WHO guidelines," Conway said. "We have asked that they remain in quarantine for the required fourteen day period and not return to work until they are symptom free."