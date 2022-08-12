LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville.
The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade.
Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field and take the KY State Journeyman's license test.
Classes start the firsts week of October. Applications are open now.
BIA plans to add more trades by next year.
