LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is barreling ahead with a new plan to build a bourbon tourism corridor off I-65 near Clermont Road.
Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said a welcome center, a hotel and conference center, luxury townhomes and apartments, a restaurant and new gas station are all part of the plan. They will be built on 160 acres of hillside owned by Bullitt County.
"It is going to be one of the best resorts between Louisville and Nashville. We're viewing this not only as an entrance into Bullitt County, but to Central Kentucky and also to Kentucky itself," said Summers.
According to Summers, the county won't be footing the cost of construction and will instead lease the land to the developer(s).
Summers referred to the plan as "a gamechanger" for the community.
"Instead of having to exit our community to find these types of facilities and amenities, they can stay here," said Summers. "The reaction from the community is this is what they want."
The project will require the Bullitt County Animal Shelter to be moved to a new location to make space for the welcome center and other amenities.
Summers said the county has already started looking for a new space to move the animals and staff.
"We budgeted the past two years additional income to build them a new facility anyway, so this will be a perfect opportunity to be able to do that," said Summers.
The hillside is also home to an old firehouse, which Summers stated is now "a shortstop for our emergency medical services."
"EMS will be rebuilt on that as well because at that development we're looking at probably about 200 folks there every day at a minimum," said Summers.
According to Summers, construction is scheduled to start in two years and be completed by the end of 2026.
