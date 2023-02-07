LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskeys is opening a new space in downtown Louisville this spring.
The distiller plans to put a micro-distillery and tasting room on West Main Street next to Morton's The Steakhouse called the Buzzard's Roost Whiskey Row Experience, according to a news release.
Buzzard's Roost CEO and co-founder, Judy Hollis Jones, called it "an important next step" for the company, citing "significant success" in expanding their distribution into 10 states and Canada over the last three years.
"The new micro-distillery and tasting room will let even more people — including the growing number of visitors to Louisville — experience Buzzard's Roost bourbons and rye whiskeys in fun and creative ways," Hollis Jones said in a news release on Tuesday.
It will make five to seven barrels of new bourbon or rye every week.
It's also adding a large bar for sampling and cocktails, as well as a retail space. There will also be whiskey education classes and cocktail classes offered.
Hollis Jones said the company plans to offer limited release bourbons at the location.
