LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana now has free electric vehicle charging stations for guests.
Hotel guests and casino-goers can charge their cars inside of two parking garages. There are 12 charging stations available, with chargers being compatible with electric vehicles.
"We are thrilled to offer a convenient charging option to our guests who drive EVs," said Braid Seigel, general manager of Caesars Southern Indiana. "Such amenities show that Caesars strives to exceed customer expectations at each visit, and that we are committed to supporting an environmental sustainability."
There are six charging stations on Level 3 by the entrance, and the hotel garage on level two has six stations.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.