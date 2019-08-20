JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Chick-fil-A will soon have a new southern Indiana location.
On Tuesday, officials broke ground on the new store in Jeffersonville. It's located in Jefferson Commons, near the new Kroger Marketplace on E. 10th Street.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says the area has seen an enormous amount of growth, and Chick-fil-A is just another example of how things in the city are booming.
"We have turned a city that couldn't do projects like this into contractors looking at Jeffersonville, Indiana," he said. "And with that, we've also paid attention to public safety, and we are adding two new police officers that will give us a count of 93."
"When I came in, there were 75 -- so a lot of new growth means a lot of new people."
Moore added that the city had accomplished this since 2012, "without a single tax increase."
The Jeffersonville High School Band also performed at the ceremony -- and there was a special appearance from the Chick-fil-A cow.
