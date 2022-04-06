LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to the KFC Yum! Center.
The stand-up comedian will be in Louisville on June 17. Kresicher is known for his shirtless standup routines on Netflix.
Kresicher will be joined by other comedians, including Dave Attell, Jay Oakerson, Taylor Tomlinson and others.
@bertkreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival is coming to the #KFCYumCenter Friday, June 17 with special guests @attell, @bigjayoakerson, & Taylor Tomlinson! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 @ 10 AM. *Lineup subject to change🎟: https://t.co/pX5gQcBrqz pic.twitter.com/EiDToboz3R— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) April 6, 2022
Tickets start at $50.
Presale tickets go on sale Friday with the code "Comedy."
