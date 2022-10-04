LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building in downtown Louisville that has been home to the Courier Journal for 75 years was sold.
The newspaper reported Monday that its massive eight-story property on Broadway sold for more than $11 million. The buyer named in the deal has ties to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund buying up newspapers across the country and known for making widespread cuts to those newsrooms.
The building takes up an entire city block — between Broadway and Chestnut Street and 5th and 6th streets — and went on the market last year for $17 million.
The Courier Journal said it will stay on as a tenant in the building.
