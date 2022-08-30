LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground this week on a $2 billion electric vehicle battery factory in Bowling Green.
Envision AESC's investment is expected to create 2,000 full-time jobs. The plant will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles.
It's expected to power up to 300,000 vehicles a year by 2027. And the 3 million-square-foot factory will be powered by 100% renewable energy.
"In April, when Envision AESC announced plans to locate in the commonwealth, it solidified Kentucky’s place as the leader in the emerging electric vehicle sector. Today’s groundbreaking signifies another major step forward for Envision and our state," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "I want to once again welcome this incredible company to Kentucky. The 2,000 jobs associated with this project will greatly benefit families throughout the region and set the foundation for even more growth as we continue to build out a supplier network to serve Envision's needs."
The announcement of Envision Bowling Green plant in April came nearly seven months after Ford Motor Co. said it will create a $5.8 billion, 5,000-job electric battery plant in Hardin County to open in 2025. With the new factory set for Bowling Green, Beshear said Kentucky is the "undisputed electric battery capital of the United States of America."
Envision officials said the batteries made in southcentral Kentucky would be more energy-efficient than current ones, lowering charging time and adding driving range. The factory would be supplied entirely by renewable energy generated onsite and bought from the Tennessee Valley Authority, according to a news release.
Envision is eligible for a forgivable loan of $116.8 million from the state based on achieving performance goals, said Brandon Mattingly, a spokesman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. It also could qualify for $5 million in training funds from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Bluegrass State Skills Corp.
In addition, the two-year state budget approved by the General Assembly included $46 million for the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority, the entity that oversees the Transpark, for water and sewer improvements.
And the state road plan set aside $7.7 million to "improve connectivity" to the Transpark from a local road in Warren County.
The project is expected to bring more companies to the area as suppliers.
