LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Japansese-based firm plans to invest $2 billion to build a factory in Bowling Green, creating 2,000 jobs making battery cells and modules for electric vehicles.
Envision AESC made the announcement Wednesday in Frankfort alongside Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and state leaders, who called it the second-largest economic development project in the state’s history.
It comes nearly seven months after Ford Motor Co. said it will create a $5.8 billion, 5,000-job electric battery plant in Hardin County to open in 2025.
With the new factory set for Bowling Green, Beshear said Kentucky is the “undisputed electric battery capital of the United States of America.”
The facility at Bowling Green’s Transpark industrial park would produce up to 300,000 electric vehicle batteries per year starting in 2027, Envision CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said. The company’s decision to locate in Kentucky is a “major milestone” in its U.S. expansion, he added.
“This first-phase development will unlock further large-scale investment to grow the local supply chain and develop opportunities around the life cycle of batteries, bringing economic renewal to the industrial heartland of this region,” Matsumoto said.
Officials say the batteries made in southcentral Kentucky would be more energy-efficient than current ones, lowering charging time and adding driving range. The factory would be supplied entirely by renewable energy generated onsite and bought from the Tennessee Valley Authority, according to a press release.
A package of state incentives worth up to $116.8 million would be provided, along with $5 million in workforce training aid.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.