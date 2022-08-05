LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville.
Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months.
As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors.
Milk Chocolate Chip will always be on hand and there will be five other flavors that change weekly.
"We got a big line today for Crumbl Jeffersonville, very excited to be apart of this community and they're showing their support," said Nick Jewell. "We really, really appreciate that."
The cookie shop is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until midnight.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.