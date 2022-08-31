LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of customers lined up outside a southern Indiana craft store closing its doors after more than 30 years.
HAPPENING NOW: more than 300 people in line for the final going out of business sale at Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/fBUmbZi77l— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) August 31, 2022
Many people showed up at Ben Franklin Crafts and Framing in New Albany to take advantage of some good deals. The final liquidation included everything in the store as well as shelves and fixtures.
The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family. They said it was the end of a family tradition.
Gotta get those deals! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/MS08zVH7Ey— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) August 31, 2022
